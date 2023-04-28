Tributes pour in for Grandmother’s Bay firefighter who died while responding to emergency call

Friends, family members, and colleagues gathered to pay their respects to Grandmother’s Bay firefighter Gordon Norman Roberts on Thursday after he died while responding to an emergency call on April 23.

Details about the call were not released. Roberts was 67 years old.

“Gordon’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him,” PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said in a press release. “He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

In addition to his duties as volunteer firefighter chief for Stanley Mission and Grandmother’s Bay, Roberts also served as a school maintenance worker, and director of public works. He was also known as a strong athlete.

In his statement, Hardlotte credited Roberts for being a great role model in the community.

“We honour his memory and give thanks for his service to our community,” Hardlotte said. “He was not only a dedicated firefighter but also a good friend to many.”

The PAGC tribute was one of several that poured in as firefighters across the north paid their respects. The La Ronge Regional Fire Department joined the PAGC in lowering their flags to half-mast in honour of Roberts’ service. The PAGC’s Saskatchewan First Nation Emergency Management team also arranged for a Last Call with 9-1-1 dispatch.

A wake service was held on Thursday in Stanley Mission to honour Roberts’ life and service. A funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Stanley Mission.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” reads a statement from the PAGC. “He will forever be remembered as a hero who selflessly gave his life in the line of duty.”