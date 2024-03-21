Town of Redvers receives international award

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

It’s not every day your town’s staff are recognized for their hard work and dedication.

That was exactly where the Town of Redvers found themselves recently. The town of Redvers, Saskatchewan has been given an award in the category of Rural Community Excellence 2024 through Corporate Vision.

“I would like to say a big thank you on behalf of Corporate Vision for taking part in our eighth Canadian Business Awards,” noted Jessie Wilson with AI Global Media, publishers of Corporate Vision, in a congratulatory correspondence. “It’s been great to see a vast number of outstanding Canadian-based nominees participating this year.”

Jena Cowan, Assistant CAO with the Town of Redvers, learned of the exciting news in January.

“We are so proud of our team here at the town of Redvers, and we are so thankful that our council is so supportive, progressive, and open minded,” Cowan said. “Council has been a key part to the success of our municipality. With their input, ideas, and knowledge, we have and will continue striving to provide our residents with high quality services.”

Cowan noted that in the application for the award, she highlighted how administrative changes and large-scale projects played a large part in the growth of Redvers.

“We’ve had a lot of projects, a lot of success, and it’s attributed to council and administration working together, as well as future planning and getting our community’s responses,” said Town of Redvers CAO Tricia Pickard.

Perhaps the largest task was the complete overhaul of the town’s water supply and treatment process.

“Our current well, the only well that supplies the Town of Redvers, was past its projected life span. It was still functional, but we needed to be proactive and plan for the future before a major breakdown,” Cowan explained. “Digging a new well was our first step. Our new well would become our primary water source, and our older well will still function, but as our backup. The Water Security Agency advised us that a community of our size should have two, if not three, wells for our water supply.”

A huge boost came with a $4.5 million ICIP grant from both the provincial and federal government to the $6.1 million project.