Tisdale passes budget, tax levy to increase by 1%

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Tisdale passed their 2024 budget with a one per cent increase to the municipal levy.

Brad Hvidston, chief administrative officer for the Town of Tisdale, said the budget highlights were $938,000 in new curbs and paving, $93,500 in water line replacement, funding to continue with Heritage Road improvement plans and $580,500 in debt reduction with no new borrowing.

Other capital items approved were:

Transportation

$97,000 for Heritage Road rebuild

$22,400 for a sand spread

$450,000 for airport repaving

Parks and Recreation

$10,000 for a two-ton truck (repairs to existing)

$97,500 for a Tractor

$19,000 for a skid steer

$60,000 for a cooling tower

Subdivision expenses

$80,000 for NW Residential

$20,000 for additional street lights

Reserves

$310,000 for a Town Office

$310,000 for an Ice plant

Within the 2024 budget the transportation budget saw an increase of $12,000 in custom work in 2023. The town received $13,200 in revenue from airport building rentals. Contracted snow removal was down by $22,975 due to the amount of snow this winter. The transportation budget came in under budget by over $100,000

Bulk water sales saw an increase to $26,957 as compared to the $14,000 that was budgeted in 2023. $495,446 was collected at the waste disposal site, which was $85,000 over budget for gate fees.

Council indemnity was $82,265 in 2023. The Town of Tisdale spent $1,432 on legal expenses. The museum saw an overall deficit of $2,046 with $13,806 in salaries and $12,188 in various projects.

The Tisdale Aquatic Centre saw an overall deficit of $181,860.

“In 2023, we did the tiles around the pool and added a Graniflex product to the pool deck,” Hvidston said. “This year we don’t have any large projects planned.”

The pool made $111,658 in revenues. This came from lesson registrations of $46,210 and admissions/season tickets of $35,414 and $8,827 in pool rentals. The main expense was salaries of $93,823. The concession lost $19,730. The main expenses were supplies at $135,567 and wages of $86,897.

The arena took in $204,371 in skating fees, which was over budget by $35,000 in 2023. The summer playground program saw $71,890 in revenue from mostly grants.

The Town of Tisdale paid $275,296 towards policing and the RCMP contract. The Town of Tisdale made $19,020 in fines. The fire department collected $45,430 in fire fees and paid $35,704 in remuneration to firefighters.