Timmerman takes lead at Men’s Amateur, Grieve and Fry tops on women’s side

Roman Timmerman shot a two-under 69 for the second straight day to take top spot at the Saskatchewan Amateur Men’s Championship, while Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry climbed into a first place tie with Sarah Grieve after shooting a four-over 76.

Golfers battled through extreme heat on Wednesday, as temperatures rose to as high as 27.5 C at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Timmerman was able to take the lead on the men’s side after birdies on his first two holes, followed by a double bogie on three, another bogie on four. He then birdied on six, before another bogie on nine, then tallied three more birdies on the back nine for a Wednesday-best score of 69.

Timmerman and Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart had the best scores of the day. Klughart overcame three straight bogies on the front nine to shoot a two-under 69. He now sits in a tie for second with fellow Prince Albert golfer Cole Jenkins, who shot an even-71 on Wednesday.

Former leader Bret Henry fell into a tie for fifth with Shaun Dunphy after shooting a six-over-par 76. Saskatoon’s Alex Swinnerton shot a one-under 70 to take fourth spot heading into Thursday.

Tee times begin at 7 a.m. Klughhart, Dunphy and Henry are in the final group, which starts at 2:50 p.m.

In the mid-amateur tournament, Klughart sits on top with a four stroke lead over Dunphy and Henry, who are tied for second.

On the women’s side, Brooklin shot a blistering 76 on Thursday—a 10 stroke improvement over her Tuesday performance, and five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor. Fry’s showing was good enough to move into a first place tie with Tuesday’s leader, Sarah Grieve.

Grieve finished Wednesday with an 11-over 82, a two stroke increase from Tuesday, but good enough to maintain a share of the lead. Both golfers sit four strokes back of the leaders.

Emily Cornwall and Autmn Neiszner sit tied for third after both shot identical rounds of 81 on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday. Saskatoon’s Symone Ripley rounds out the top five. She sits six strokes back of Fry and Grieve.

Tee times of the women’s side start at 10 a.m. Fry, Grieve and Cornwall are in the final group, which starts at 10:50 a.m.