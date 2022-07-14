First Monkeypox case found in Saskatchewan resident

Saskatchewan health officials announced the first known case of Monkeypox in a Saskatchewan resident on Wednesday.

A public health investigation, including contact tracing is still underway, but early results indicate the transmission likely occurred outside the province.

“The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low, but residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if they suspect they may be infected,” deputy chief medical health officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said in a media release.

The Ministry of Health declined to identify the individual, or provide any information about their gender, age, or location.

“Health officials will provide public notification to a community or location if the risk to others is considered high,” reads a ministry press release sent out Wednesday afternoon. “Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus. Common symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus typically spreads through prolonged face-to-face close contact, touching the bodily fluids or lesions of someone who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated objects like bed linen or clothing.

The first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Canada occurred on May 19 in Quebec. At the time, authorities said they were investigating 17 other potential cases. The United States identified their first case the day before in a man who had recently travelled to Montreal.