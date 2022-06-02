Three communities named to host 2022-23 hockey and leadership development program in honour of Adam Herold

Since 2018, communities across the province have been hosting the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation’s Hockey and Leadership Development Program in honour of Adam Herold, who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018.

On Thursday, three communities were names to host the 2022-23 program: Indian Head, Biggar, and St. Walburg.

“We had a great selection of applicants again this year, so it’s gratifying to see so many communities interested in the work of the foundation and what it brings to these rural areas,” Adam’s father Russ Herold said. “I think a lot of that interest can be chalked up to the positive feedback we continue to receive from the communities where we have already hosted camps, so we’re very pleased about that.”

Each camp includes three full days of hockey and leadership development and are a joint effort between the foundation and host communities. The community provides ice, classroom facilities, co-ordinate registration and other support, while the foundation provides top level coaches, instructors, and other resources for each session.

The 2022-23 camps will take place during the upcoming fall, and into the winter. The Hockey and Leadership program provides opportunities for Saskatchewan youth to develop and refine on-ice skills, as well as their leadership potential.

Herold was a second round draft pick, 35th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2016 WHL Draft. He was the youngest person on the bus killed in the crash, just six days away from his 17th birthday. He played his final season of hockey with the Regina Pat Canadians as the team’s captain. He also suited up for eight playoff games with the Humboldt Broncos before the crash.

Anyone interested in learning more about the foundation can visit www.adamheroldlegacyfoundation.ca , the foundation’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or by emailing erin@heroldstrong.ca .

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca