Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, Submitted
The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club recently participated in the Winter Classic Swimming Championship held in Regina from January 19 to 21, marking the first swim meet of the new year.
The team showcased remarkable performances, with eight swimmers achieving noteworthy results.
In total, the swimmers achieved an impressive tally of 4 “AA” times and over 15 “A” times during the championship. Notable highlights include Zoe’s outstanding performance, securing three “AA” times and achieving remarkable placements in various events. Ethan, on the other hand, not only attained one “AA” time The Winter Classic Swimming Championship witnessed exceptional achievements from the Prince Albert Sharks
Swimming Club but also qualified for the MANSASK Provincial Championship for the first time in his swimming career.
Individual highlights from the Winter Classic include:
- Zoe C: Securing four “AA” times and notable placements such as second in 100 back, 200 butterfly, and 400 free, as well as third in 200 back.
- Ethan E: Achieving one “AA” time, and achieving second place in both 50 breast and 50 free, along with a third-place finish in 100 butterfly.
- Jackson M: Impressive performance with a fourth-place finish in 400 free and a notable performance in 50 free.
- Jamie C: Noteworthy achievements with a fourth-place finish in 200 free, sixth in 50 butterfly, and 100 back. Additionally, achieved an “A” time in 50 free.
- Anastazja S: Demonstrating consistency with an impressive total of six “A” times.
- Sophia W: Achieving five “A” times and securing third place in both 100 and 200 breast, along with a fourth-place finish in 50 free.
- Mikaela A: Attaining personal best times in all her events.
- Emma G: Demonstrating significant improvement with personal best times in all her events.
The Winter Classic served as an excellent start to the year, and the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club looks forward to the upcoming swimming championships with great excitement. The outstanding performances of the team members at this competition set a positive tone for the competitions ahead.