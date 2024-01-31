The Winter Classic Swimming Championship witnessed exceptional achievements from the Prince Albert Sharks Swimming Club

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club recently participated in the Winter Classic Swimming Championship held in Regina from January 19 to 21, marking the first swim meet of the new year.



The team showcased remarkable performances, with eight swimmers achieving noteworthy results.



In total, the swimmers achieved an impressive tally of 4 "AA" times and over 15 "A" times during the championship. Notable highlights include Zoe's outstanding performance, securing three "AA" times and achieving remarkable placements in various events. Ethan, on the other hand, not only attained one "AA" time

Swimming Club but also qualified for the MANSASK Provincial Championship for the first time in his swimming career.



Individual highlights from the Winter Classic include: