The little tradition that keeps on going

The Calvary United Church garage sale is a community-building tradition that is back after a brief bump. The sale of miscellaneous items at the church is usually held on alternate years, but skipped a year due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year the sale will be held May 5-7 at 114 25th St. E.

Already the church is filling up with “treasures” that people have been storing in anticipation of the sale. The lower hall contains a large selection of toys and children’s furniture, sports equipment, electronics (all tested and working), towels and linens, kitchenware, small appliances, glassware, collectibles, crafts, Christmas items, jewelry and books. There will be furniture in the upper hall along with a bake sale. There will be no barbecue this year and no food sold for consumption onsite. The newly installed lift makes all levels of the church accessible to shoppers.

The sale has been organized by two couples: Pat and Daryl Rowland, Don and Donna Thorsen. Pat said she and her husband co-ordinated the last sale three years ago with Rob and Barb Dalziel. Now it is their turn to work with another couple and pass on the torch of leadership.

“It’s exciting coming together to prepare for it,” says Pat. “There’s a sense of community.”

Besides raising money for the operation of the church, the sale allows people to visit and contribute to a larger cause. She thinks the fears of contracting Covid-19 will, for some, be outweighed by the desire to meet as a community. The sale will be mask friendly and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the building.

Donna says the garage sale is an event that brings the church together. She notices that some people who don’t get involved with other things at the church are willing to donate to the sale and volunteer at it.

It is ironic that Donna is an organizer of the event because she “hates” garage sales. “But some people really enjoy it,” she says.

The pandemic has prevented many people from holding their own sales. They have many items to donate because they are downsizing or moving. For example, she noted a collection of vinyl records and another collection of ornaments. In the craft corner there is a big box of Mod Podge and another collection of PartyLite.

Even though she “hates” garage sales, Donna and a host of happy volunteers will be at the sale Thursday, May 5, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, May 6, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-noon.

With her characteristic laugh she says, “It’s the little tradition that keeps going.”