The Inner Critic

“Nothing is a greater impediment to being on good terms with others than being ill at ease with yourself.”

~ Honore De Balzac

One of the most important things we can do to enhance our physical and emotional health, our relationships and even career, is to truly like and accept ourselves. If we do not like ourselves, or are self-critical, we are flooding our system with negative energy. This ultimately weakens our immune system, and illness results.

Ironically, it is when we are most unhappy with ourselves that we criticize and find fault with others. If we find ourselves fighting with our spouse or picking on the children, chances are we have slipped into our own negative place and are trying to shift the blame for our unhappiness onto others.

Sometimes the negative messages we give ourselves come from those we received growing up. A negative comment made by parents or teachers can remain embedded in our subconscious and affect the way we view ourselves. This negative programming is like a virus on a hard drive. It can cause us to bully ourselves.

We do not have to be perfect in order to like ourselves. Think about it. Do you only like friends and family members who are perfect? Probably not, because no one is perfect. It is more likely that you ignore any perceived faults or weaknesses in others, and like them or love them just as they are.

This is what we need to do for ourselves. Imagine treating yourself the way you would treat a best friend. If you did this, you would build yourself up rather than tearing yourself down, you would love and accept yourself unconditionally, you would be warm and accepting towards yourself.

If you did this on a consistent basis you would be amazed at the change in your world!

Often, we do not realize how many negative messages we give ourselves. When I ask my clients to make a list of every negative thought they hold of themselves, they are usually shocked to see how many there are. In fact, most agree they are psychologically abusing themselves. We know that abused people often abuse others in turn. In rejecting ourselves we create a vicious cycle that affects those around us.

To create a more positive world around us, we first need to make our inner world as positive as possible. It is up to us to do that for ourselves, and it is never too late to start.

Gwen Randall-Young is an author and award-winning psychologist. For permission to reprint this article, or to obtain books, CDs or MP3s, visit www.gwen.ca. Follow Gwen on Facebook for inspiration.