The Battleford Gang Task Force find success with new SGI program in 2023

The Battlefords RCMP Gang Task Force are thankful to have received covert surveillance vehicles from SGI.

The vehicles are used in the targeting of and disruption of serious crimes under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code. The program has helped recovery of stolen vehicles, search warrant executions, arrests of wanted persons, assistance to general duty complaints, apprehension of homicide suspects and surveillance for multiple other offences.

“This partnership and vehicles have given our members additional means to target serious offences and stolen vehicles in our community” said Insp. Gilbert, Officer in Charge of the Battleford’s RCMP Detachment in a press release. “We look forward to continuing this relationship and future success of the program”.

The program ran from May to December 2023. The Gang Task Force has used the vehicles to seize and recover, 15 stolen vehicles valued at $457,000, 15 firearms, 22 weapons, more than $36,500 of drugs (methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, Cocaine, Marijuana), and $15,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

With the cold weather, the Battleford Detachment remind citizens to keep doors locked while warming vehicles.

