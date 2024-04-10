Summer Literacy Camps returning to Catholic Division with one change of venue

Summer Literacy Camps will return to Prince Albert for another year after the Government of Saskatchewan announced camp funding for the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

In 2023, the division received enough funding to provide three camps after hosting just one the year before. This is the 15th year the division has received funding for the camps.

“It’s wonderful to have reading opportunities and it’s really that place where you can have the time with students to explore and enjoy reading,” PA Catholic Education Director Lorel Trumier said. “We all know that the best teachers of reading are the teachers who love to read themselves and take such pleasure in getting stories from print.

“I think this is just a lovely way for those students to maintain their skills and also to enhance the enjoyment of reading and grow the love of reading. I think it’s an awesome opportunity.”

Ecole Holy Cross, St. Catherine Catholic School and St. Michael Community School will all host camps this year. Traditionally, St. John Community School has also hosted a camp, but this summer the school is under renovation and Ecole Holy Cross has been substituted. Trumier said they are waiting to confirm the substitution but they have begun the process.

“I think that we still want to give the students an opportunity in the St. John area to attend the camps,” she explained. “It certainly is within walking distance for some children or parents can easily drop them off. It’s in close proximity to the school, so that’s why we’re selecting Holy Cross as a tentative location.”

The camps are intended to help children aged 6 to 11 to be better prepared for the new school year. The main goal is to support and improve reading and writing skills.

They are inviting children in Grades 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 to attend. The schedule is July 8 to 12 at Ecole Holy Cross, July 15 to 19 at St. Catherine and July 22 to 26 at St. Michael.

Children are eligible to attend more than one camp.

“Again, students from any area of the city who attend our schools can attend those camps. Even if you attend St. Catherine School, you can attend the camp at Holy Cross,” she said.

The morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is for children ages 6 to 8 and the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is for children aged 9 to 11. Each camper will receive many books each week to create their own reading collection.

The division will hire two teachers and one support staff position for the camps.

