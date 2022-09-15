Subjects of missing persons report found deceased

Three people who were the subjects of a missing persons media release on Monday have been located deceased by police.

Around 7:09 p.m. on the evening of September 12, Meadow Lake/Green Lake RCMP received a report of a potential submerged vehicle off Highway #155 at the Beaver River Bridge, approximately 40 kilometres north of Green Lake.

An investigation by police determined there was evidence a vehicle had left the roadway and entered a body of water. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services, Collision Reconstruction and Underwater Recovery Team were called to the scene to assist.

On Tuesday, one day after the trio was reported missing, officers located the vehicle in the water. All three individuals were located inside and pronounced deceased.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Alyssa Durocher, 25-year-old Megan Boyer and 31-year-old Conrad McDonald.

Durocher and Boyer were reported missing to Big River RCMP and McDonald was reported missing to the Saskatoon Police Service.

“Their families have been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said a media release by Sask. RCMP. “They have been offered support through North Sask Victim Services.”

Meadow Lake/Green Lake RCMP have shared their thanks to the community members that assisted and provided support at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.