STF gives notice of withdrawal on noon-hour supervision to begin next week

The STF has given notice of a rotating withdrawal of noon-hour supervision that will take place Monday and Tuesday after the government denied a chance to enter into binding arbitration on Thursday.

The Prince Albert area is not affected but the adjacent North East School Division is.

The STF stated in a release that by law, 48-hours’ notice is required for job action but the STF is providing extra time to allow families to make arrangements.

“The STF is disappointed that Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has rejected the Federation’s invitation to take part in binding arbitration on the issue of class size and complexity,” the release stated.

“The Minister continues to insist this issue cannot be part of a provincial collective bargaining agreement; however, a conciliator’s report released in January validated teachers’ position that class size and complexity can be articles for negotiation as they relate to teachers’ working conditions. Any issue can be sent to binding arbitration as long as both sides agree to the process.”

Later on Friday, the STF added on X (formerly Twitter) that escalation could lead to cancellation of Hoopla in Moose Jaw next weekend.

“We offered government a path forward through binding arbitration for class size and complexity—and they refused almost immediately,” the tweet reads. “We are hoping they reconsider before Sunday, as further sanctions could include cancellation of many important extracurricular events. This includes Hoopla in Moose Jaw, which committee chair Roger Morgan calls ‘more than just a tournament.’”

The STF stated that Government’s refusal to participate in arbitration means, regrettably, that job action will continue.

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision on Monday, March 18 will all schools in North East School Division, all schools in Prairie Spirit School Division and all schools in Regina Catholic Schools.

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision on Tuesday, March 19 will involve all schools in Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division, all schools in Good Spirit School Division, all schools in Île-à-la-Crosse School Division, all schools in Northern Lights School Division, all schools in Prairie South School Division, all schools in South East Cornerstone School Division, all schools in Sun West School Division, all schools in Living Sky and Light of Christ Catholic schools divisions and Sakewew High School (North Battleford).

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision means STF members will not be available to supervise students who are eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities. Although teachers, including principals and vice-principals, often provide lunch-break supervision, it is not part of their contracted professional duties. Student supervision is the responsibility of the school division and supervisors are not required to be teachers.