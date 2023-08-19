STEP project sees a number of charges laid

The Prince Albert Police Service in conjunction with SGI hosted a Select Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) project in and around Prince Albert on Aug. 16 and 17.

There were 258 Summary Offence Tickets issued along with 248 Written Warnings for various Traffic Safety Act offences. 19 vehicles had their car seats checked and three new car seats were handed out.

There were 12 – three-day Roadside Suspensions were issued for Positive THC on Approved Drug Screening Equipment, one 60-Day Roadside Suspension for Low Blood Alcohol on an Approved Screening Device, four Criminal Code Warrants were executed and three Criminal Code Charges were processed.

STEP is a multi-agency task force dedicated to improving traffic safety across Saskatchewan. Members include municipal police agencies, the RCMP, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Police and representatives from SGI and the Ministries of Justice and Finance.