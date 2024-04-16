Staff Retreat planned for next school year in Catholic Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is making some changes to their annual Staff Appreciation Luncheon to open the school year next year.

Instead of the traditional method of holding it during the opening mass and recognition of service awards during the first week of school, it will be held as part of a large staff retreat.

Education director Lorel Trumier told the board about the new format during their regular meeting. She said the idea is to build the faith dimension in the division.

“One of the best ways to do that is in a retreat–like fashion where we have guests come in that help facilitate a process of self-reflection and our own faith growth,” Trumier explained.

“There will l be a portion of time in that opening week for staff to work through a staff retreat, and we’ll do it in different groups and different days.”

Trumier said she was excited by the concept and they want to make it manageable for small groups.

Each school in the division will host a Staff Retreat. The Luncheon will be done at each school as part of that retreat.

Trumier said that the staff appreciation luncheon is an excellent way for the board to break bread with the staff.

“We need to be a gift to one another in this process of educating our children in our Catholic schools,” she said.

Schools will be grouped into three groups for different days of the week. The planning committee made up of Deacon Harold Shalahub, coordinator Gwen Clyke and Superintendent Wade Mourot has requested that lunches be hosted the same day as each school retreat.

“It’s something that the staff have been asking for and I think it’s warranted,” Trumier said. “It’s time to do that. Lots has happened. We’ve experienced the world in different ways than we ever have, and we need to really be grounded in our faith in order to make sense of the world around us.”

