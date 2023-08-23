Sports briefs: Saskatoon Hilltops dominate Winnipeg Rifles on the road

Jaime Lammerding, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Teijon Abel-Douglas helped lead the Saskatoon Hilltops to a 49-0 victory against the host Winnipeg Rifles on Sunday in Canadian Junior Football League action as the third-year kicker recorded five field goals and four converts.

Abel-Douglas had the only points of the first quarter, hitting a field goal three-and-a-half minutes into the game.

The score remained at 3-0 in favour of the Hilltops until 12:21 of the second quarter when Datiel Fountaine hauled in a pass from Trey Reider to give the visitors a 10-0 lead after the convert.

Abel-Douglas then added another two field goals and the Rifles conceded a safety to give the Hilltops an 18-0 lead at halftime.

Saskatoon’s offence recorded their only other points of the game just before the midway point of the third quarter as Reider connected with Noah Flaman for the touchdown to increase the visitor’s lead to 25-0.

In the final six minutes and 33 seconds of the third quarter, Abel-Douglas nailed another two field goals as well as another convert on a pick-six by defensive back Dalton Urban.

The Hilltops entered the final quarter up 38-0 and quickly added to that score within the first minute of play as linebacker Matt Wist stripped the Rifles’ quarterback of the ball, leading Saskatoon defensive back Carter Wingert to recover it for a touchdown. A successful convert increased the Hilltops lead to 45-0.

Scoring for the game was rounded out in the final 14 minutes as the Hilltops recorded two more safeties.

With the win, the Hilltops improve to 2-0 on the season and will look to continue their winning streak on Aug. 27 when they host the Calgary Colts at 1 p.m. at SMF Field.

Danielson top Sask. golfer at junior boys championship

Saskatoon’s Tommy Danielson was one of only two Saskatchewan golfers to play all four rounds at the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship last week in North Bay, Ont. and he finished as the province’s top representative

Recording a four-round total of 305 and 17-over-par, Danielson finished 58th overall, ahead of Darien Herlick of Weyburn who scored 315 and 27-over-par to finish 70th.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon’s Carter Bell, Warman’s Dane Giesbrecht, Martensville’s Myles Johnson, Regina’s Luke Cote, and Assiniboia’s Davin Karst were all cut after the second round with a score of nine-over-par or more.

Cote, Danielson and Bell also combined as Team Saskatchewan at the event, finishing seventh overall.

Next up for 13 of Saskatchewan’s golfers will be the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Aug. 21-24 in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

Those golfers include, Saskatoon’s Jehremy Ryde, Scott Allan and Shaun Dunphy, Regina’s Tyler Zaba and Scott Mackay, Warman’s Darryl Czuy, Spiritwood’s Todd Turgeon, Prince Albert’s Brett Henry, North Battleford’s Tim Acaster, Meadow Lake’s Chris Reid, Madison’s Kyle Wiebe and Carnduff’s Kris Carley.

Locals battling for WPCA title at finals

The World Professional Chuckwagon Association’s finals will take place in Calgary Aug. 23-27 with some Saskatchewan drivers and outriders in the hunt for the title.

St. Walburg’s Jamie Laboucane currently leads the drivers with 1315 points and is followed closely by Calgary’s Chase Vigen with 1305.

Evan Salmond of Hudson Bay, Rae Croteau Jr. of Rapidview and Wade Salmond of Weekes are also in the Top 10 for drivers.

Meanwhile, Mervin’s Rory Gervias is currently No. 1 among outriders with 7791.5 points with Ethan Motowylow of Hoadley, AB in second with 7771.

Kennedy’s Nolan Cameron is the only other Saskatchewan outrider and currently sits eighth with 3495 points.