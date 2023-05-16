Smoke cancels PA Minor Baseball games Tuesday

There will be no baseball on Tuesday night as Prince Albert Minor Baseball cancelled all games in Prince Albert, Shellbrook and Birch Hills due to the level of smoke in the area.

Prince Albert Minor Baseball president Duane Kripp says the decision was made in regards to safety of players, spectators and officials.

“We heard from a number of coordinators within the last 35 minutes that they’re concerned about the smoke and that the forecast is that it’s going to get even worse as the evening goes on. So, the decision was made to just suspend the games for this evening, just for out of safety. No one wants to be out breathing in the amount of smoke that is out there right now.”

At 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for much of the province.

A portion of the statement from Environment Canada reads “A cold front moving southwards towards southern Saskatchewan will concentrate forest fire smoke from wildfires over the northern prairies along it. As this front progresses southwards tonight and into Wednesday, it will drag a band of thicker smoke through most regions of central and southern Saskatchewan.”

