Slow start for Raiders continues, fall to Moose Jaw

The slow start to the 2022-2023 season for the Prince Albert Raiders continued as they fell 4-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors on the road Friday night.

The Raiders would strike first as Terrell Goldsmith would pick up his second goal of the campaign at the 2:21 mark of the first period.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he thought the team came out strong in the opening 20 minutes.

“I thought we had a terrific first period. We were fast, working hard, working smart. In the second period, we started getting into penalty trouble. Not quite getting the details done and they started building momentum. In the third period, we got back to our working ways and got a power play goal and got some pressure at the end. Those six or seven minutes in the second period was the difference.”

Prince Albert would lead 1-0 at the first intermission despite being outshot by Moose Jaw 8-7.

However, the Raiders would run into a bit of penalty trouble starting at the 18:21 mark of the first period. Eric Johnston served a double minor for high-sticking.

Moose Jaw would score three goals in the middle frame. The first would come from Eric Alarie at the 8:39 mark on the power play after Justice Christensen was sent off for high sticking 14 seconds earlier. Maximus Wanner, fresh off signing an entry level deal with the Edmonton Oilers, got his first of the season just over a minute and twenty seconds later at the 9:56 mark. The Moose Jaw scoring barrage in the second would be wrapped up by Lynden Lakovic at the 18:31 mark. Moose Jaw outshot the Raiders 13-5 in the second period.

Moose Jaw converted on one of seven power play opportunities in the contest.

Truitt says the Raiders can not afford to give away many opportunities.

“There’s quality penalties and there’s not quality penalties. Sometimes we’re cheating and getting out of position and then we do things that get spotted. We don’t want to give up seven power plays to any team.”

Moose Jaw would add another one quickly as Jagger Firkus would strike 3:22 into the third period to extend the Warrior lead to 4-1.

Seemingly out of it down three goals in the third, the Raiders would fight back. Landon Kosior would strike for his first of the season on a 5 on 3 power play. 9 seconds after Lucas Brenton was called for both roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct.

The overage defenceman wasn’t done there. Kosior would get his second of the game and give the Raiders one last chance as his goal at the 19:48 mark brought the Raiders within one and the score to 4-3.

The Raider effort to come back fell just short as Prince Albert dropped to 0-3-1-0 on the season.

Truitt says despite the results, the team is showing some positive signs.

“Whatever happens we don’t quit as a team, I’m sure when we get that first one, we’ll build off it. But we got to build to get that first one and make sure we are not making mistakes that will hurt out chances. It’s getting better, there’s lots of improvements that I’m excited about. Now, it’s about getting that consistency.

The Raiders are back at home on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Raiders will be wearing orange uniforms in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. Puck drops from the Art Hauser Center at 7pm.