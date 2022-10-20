SJHL Ticket Winner

By
Daily Herald
-
Photo by Daily Herald Staff. Jurrai Nadeau is this week's Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League ticket winner. See the entry form on page 4 or future Rural Roots editions for more information about how you can win tickets to see your local SJHL team.

Photo by Daily Herald Staff

Jurrai Nadeau is this week’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League ticket winner. See the entry form on page 4 or future Rural Roots editions for more information about how you can win tickets to see your local SJHL team.

-Advertisement-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR