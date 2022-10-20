Rural RootsSports SJHL Ticket Winner By Daily Herald - October 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL Photo by Daily Herald Staff. Jurrai Nadeau is this week's Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League ticket winner. See the entry form on page 4 or future Rural Roots editions for more information about how you can win tickets to see your local SJHL team. Photo by Daily Herald Staff Jurrai Nadeau is this week’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League ticket winner. See the entry form on page 4 or future Rural Roots editions for more information about how you can win tickets to see your local SJHL team. -Advertisement-