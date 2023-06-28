SJHL releases regular season schedule for 2023-2024

The SJHL released their regular season schedule for the 2023-204 regular season on Wednesday.

The new season will open up on Friday, Sept, 22 with a total of five games on the schedule. This will include the defending Canterra Seeds Cup Champion Battlefords North Stars hosting the Kindersley Klippers, Melville visiting Estevan, Weyburn hosting Yorkton, Flin Flon travelling to Nipawin, and the Melfort Mustangs welcoming the La Ronge Ice Wolves to the Northern Lights Palace.

This years’ schedule will feature 56 games and includes the SJHL Showcase which will be held November 13 to 16 in Warman, Saskatchewan.

“It is an exciting time for the Saskatchewan junior hockey league,” SJHL Commissioner Kyle McIntyre said in a release. “Last season we had an outstanding season where we saw an exciting regular season and playoffs, the most NCAA and Usport Scholarships in league history, and the presentation of the first Canterra Seeds Cup. I can’t wait for the puck to drop on our upcoming season.”

The Mustangs then travel to Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Meanwhile the Ice Wolves host the Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Ice Wolves have a home-and-home with the Bombers the following weekend with the teams meeting in Flin Flon on Sept. 29 and in La Ronge on Sept. 30.

The rivals next meet on Dec. 6 in La Ronge. They close out before the Christmas Break with a home-and-home where they meet in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 15 and in Flin Flon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks will renew their rivalry for the first time on Remembrance Day in Nipawin. The Hawks then travel to Melfort on Friday, Nov. 17.

As has become tradition the teams will meet in a home-and-home before Christmas Break with the teams meeting in Melfort on Dec. 15 and in Nipawin on Dec. 16.

After they return from the break the Mustangs travel to La Ronge on Friday, Jan. 5 and host the Bombers on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Ice Wolves are in Nipawin on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Mustangs then travel to Nipawin on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Melfort closes the regular season with a stretch against the Sherwood Division. On Wednesday, March 6 the Bombers are in Melfort and on Friday, March 8 the Hawks are in Melfort. The Mustangs then close the regular season against the Ice Wolves. The teams meet in Melfort on Sunday, March 10 and then in La Ronge on Saturday, March 16.