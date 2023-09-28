SJHL 2023-2024 Pre-Season Preview

Hana Grace, SJHL, Submitted

The Flin Flon Bombers are looking back at their 2022-23 season fondly, making it all the way to the finals against the North Battleford North Stars. Along with that they are proud of the number of players to come out of the club with an NCAA or USPORT commitment.

Eleven players exited the Flin Flon club with a commitment to play higher caliber of Hockey. The Bombers started their season on Friday, Sept. 22, against the Nipawin Hawks.

The Nipawin Hawks finished 7th in the SJHL overall standings last season earning themselves a playoff spot against the Humboldt Broncos. They unfortunately lost in five games against the Broncos which ended their postseason run. The Hawks this season added some bigger bodies to their rookie class and are excited to see what each player will bring.

Head Coach and GM Tad Kozon is only going into his second full season in the role with the Hawks and is looking forward to kicking off that season. The Hawks opened their season on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Flin Flon Bombers.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves season finished off last year after losing out to the Melfort Mustangs in round one of the SJHL 2023 playoffs. Head coach Kevin Kaminski says that this season the Ice Wolves have a strong forward presence with a lot of experience that will lead the way, along with the help of a big solid defensive back end.

The Ice Wolves are building off the team they had last year, building around the returning seniors. Kaminski also said that if all the players buy in they will have a successful season and that is one of the key aspects. La Ronge opened their season on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Melfort Mustangs.

The Melfort Mustangs got news a week before their fall main camp, no one was expecting: 2004 players Zac Somers and James Venne were coming back. Initially thought to be moving onto the NCAA and WHL these two players returning is a huge addition to the roster.

Along with a strong group of returning senior players there was one thing missing. Coach Trevor Blevins wanted to round out the forward end and the defensive back end. Adding 19-year-old defenseman Nolan Roberts and 20-year-old forward Hayden Prosofsky to round out the back defensive end.

The Mustangs opened their season on Friday, Sept. 22, against the La Ronge Ice Wolves.