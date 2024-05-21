SIRT to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Regina

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was killed in a confrontation with Regina police officers on Sunday, May 19.

The incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Garry Street in Regina. Several gunshots struck a marked Regina Police Service (RPS) vehicle during the confrontation. A final report will be issued within 90 days of the investigation ending.

Prior to the incident, RPS received reports that an individual in the area was damaging neighbouring property. Officers first attended the scene on Saturday, May 18, but did not find the subject of the complaint, a 65-year-old man.

RPS received a second report about the man at around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday. Officers communicated with the man after arriving on scene. Following comments made during the confrontation, officers decided to contain the residence while seeking judicial authorization to enter it. The RPS SWAT team was also called to the location.

At around 3:35 p.m., police say a confrontation occurred outside the residence between the 65-year-old man and RPS officers. According to an SIRT press release, an RCMP patrol vehicle was hit with several gunshots. RPS officers also discharged their weapons, striking the man in the process.

RPS Tactical EMS was staged nearby and immediately arrived on scene to provide care. EMS declared the man dead at the scene at around 3:41 p.m.

SIRT received a notification about the shooting at around 3:47 p.m. They deployed a Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators to Regina.

According to an SIRT press release, investigators recovered a “loaded, non-police hand gun and several spent cartridges” at the scene.

The SIRT will examine the conduct of police during the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. RPS will continue with the original investigation.