Sherwood Division race remains close in the SJHL

The race in the Sherwood Division of the SJHL is tight with all four teams separated by 10 points between first and fourth.

The Flin Flon Bombers are in first place with 24 points.

As of Oct. 31, the Ice Wolves are in second place with a record of 10-6-1-0 with 21 points, the Mustangs are in third place with a record of 7-7-4-0 with 18 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth with a record of 6-9-1-1 with 14 points.

The Mustangs traveled to La Ronge on Saturday, Oct. 29 and lost 4-1 to the Ice Wolves.

The game was scoreless after one period and tied 1-1 after two periods.

Wyatt Day scored the lone Mustangs’ goal. Walker Jerome had a pair of goals for La Ronge; Jacob Visentini and Blake Ekren-Bratton scored the other La Ronge goals.

James Venne made 24 saves for Melfort; Dawson Smith made 27 saves for La Ronge.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-2 win over the Weyburn Red Wings in Melfort on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Weyburn led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Logan Belton, Ryan Duguay, Clarke Huxley and Ben Tkachuk scored for Melfort. Matteo Turrin and Mi-Kwan Tallman responded for Weyburn.

Joel Favreau made 10 saves for Melfort; Eric Kahl made 43 saves for Weyburn.

The Bombers were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Nov. 2, results were not available.

The Hawks closed out a two-game home stand with a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first and second periods.

Carson Dobson scored the winner for Nipawin in a four round shootout. Rylan Lefebyre, Maguire Ratzlaff and Eric Robbie scored for the Hawks in regulation. Jacob Kalin, Carter Wickenheiser and Turrin responded for the Red Wings in regulation.

Former Mustang Jackson Fellner made 28 saves for Nipawin; Kahl made 36 saves for Weyburn.

The Hawks opened the two-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings om Friday, Oct. 28.

The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first and 2-0 after the second.

Joel Mabin scored the lone Hawks’ goal. Tallman had a pair of goals for the Red Wings; Ty Mason and Turrin scored the other Weyburn goals.

Reid Lalonde made 19 saves for Nipawin; Berney Weston made 29 saves for Weyburn.

The Ice Wolves closes out a two-game homestand of their own with a 5-3 loss to the Melville Millionaires in La Ronge on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and Melville led 3-2 after the second.

Kaycee Coyle, Flynn Maxcy and Ryley Morgan scored for the Ice Wolves. Felix Beauchemin, Brayden Fryfogle, Zach Cain, Cooper Chisholm and Kayden Skulmoski responded for Melville.

Topher Chirico made 40 saves for La Ronge; Clement Labillois made 38 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves opened the two-game set with a 5-1 win over the Millionaires on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in La Ronge.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first and 4-1 after the second.

Parker Layton, Connor Abric, Kale Taylor, Ethan Strik and Trenton Curtis scored for La Ronge.

Breckin Den Hartog responded for Melville.

Chirico made 20 saves for La Ronge; Labillois made 50 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Nov. 4 and the Melville Millionaires are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Saturday, Nov. 5.