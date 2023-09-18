Shellbrook hosts North Regional Golf Championships

Golfers from across the North Central region made their way to the Hidden Hills at Shellbrook golf course on Friday for a chance to compete at Provincials.

James Meyers is the golf coach at WP Sandin High School in Shellbrook and served as the head organizer for the event. He says it was a privilege for Shellbrook to host the tournament.

“It’s a real honor. We’re happy to have everybody here, the course is in really good shape. We’re just happy to show it off and have everybody from the North Central District here golfing today.”

Although the Hidden Hills is only a nine-hole course, Meyers says the field was having difficulty reading the greens during the front nine.

“It’s called the Hidden Hills of Shellbrook for a reason. Some of the greens have some definite hidden slopes to them. Lots of hills. Talking with some of the athletes out there during the round, they’re definitely struggling, and they have to have to get used to it. We’re expecting their back lines to improve when compared to their front nine.

Meyers adds that the course has been playing well all season long.

“It’s in prime condition. Greens are soft, fairways are thick, everything’s lush. It’s pristine out there for sure. It’s definitely a good, good year for us to host. We’ve wanted to bid to host the last couple of years and we’re happy to definitely get it this year for sure.”

In the boys’ division, Dade Bernatchez led the field shooting 73. Carlton’s Max McDougall finished six shots behind with a 79. WP Sandin’s Matt Muller and Ecole St. Mary’s Ronan McDougall also qualified for provincials later this month in Elbow.

Birch Hills Blayze Braaten led the female field with an 89. WP Sandin’s Ava Ledding and Josee Schatkoske also qualified. Churchill’s Miranda Merriman rounded out the field of qualifiers for provincials.

