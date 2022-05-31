SHA announces service changes in Birch Hills

Residents in Birch Hills can expect delays in accessing nurse practitioner (NP) services from the start of June until the end of August.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) made the announcement on Monday. The SHA said the full-time NP at the Birch Hills Primary Healthcare Clinic is set to retire on June 1. A replacement has been hired, but won’t arrive until Monday, Aug. 29.

During the transition period, residents may experience delays as only a part-time NP will be available over the summer months.

In addition, during the summer months, in order to accommodate physician vacation schedules, residents should be aware that the Birch Hills Primary Health Care Clinic will be closed on June 6, as well as August 2, 8-10, 15, 16, and 19.

Regular clinic hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Physician services will continue to be available three days per week. Lab services will continue to be available during regular hours Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Residents can continue to make arrangements for NP services by calling 306-747-5945.

The SHA apologizes for any inconvenience that may result from this temporary change and appreciates your support and cooperation during this transition period over the summer.

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1, and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance.

Call HealthLine 811 toll-free 24 hours per day if you have non-urgent health or mental health-related questions.