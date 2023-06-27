SGI reports 476 impaired drivers caught in Saskatchewan during May

Saskatchewan RCMP and municipal police officers caught 476 impaired drivers in the month of May, an increase over the 374 impaired driving offences in April.

The May numbers led to 206 Criminal Code charges, and 270 administrative suspensions for exceeding provincial limits.

“No matter what time it is, police are always on the lookout for impaired drivers,” reads an SGI press release.

“Daytime or nighttime, the consequences for impaired driving are the same.”

Saskatchewan law enforcement officers also reported 841 distracted driving offenses in May, including 732 tickets for cell phone use while driving.

Officers also handed out 490 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, and 5,338 speeding and aggressive driving offences.