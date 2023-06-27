Corb Lund to perform at Rawlinson in September

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre has a new name to add to their fall line-up after country music star Corb Lund announced plans to stop in Prince Albert as part of his solo acoustic tour.

Lund will perform at the Rawlinson on Saturday, Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

“Corb Lund has been here twice before and has always sold really, really well,” Rawlinson marketing and events coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said. “When we got the chance to have him again, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Lund last performed in Prince Albert in 2019 in a sold out show at the Rawlinson. Stelmaschuk said they expect ticket sales to be just as strong this time around.

“For Corb Lund, he appeals to more than just country music people,” she explained. “There are people who like folk music and singer songwriter type performers, and he just appeals to everybody right across the board.”

Lund has received multiple CCMA, JUNO, and international award nominations and wins. He recently released ‘Songs My Friends Wrote’, a 10-song set covering pieces from Lund’s favourite songwriters. The album won Lund his 14th career Canadian Country Music Award in 2022.

“I’m fortunate to count a lot of world class songwriters as good friends, and I’ve wanted to shine a little light on some of my favourite examples of their work,” Lund said in a press release. “In most cases, I’ve picked relatively obscure songs that have always spoken to me, even though many of them won’t be so familiar to people.

“There’s a pretty good chance of a Volume Two, Three, and Four eventually, because there were a lot of friends and a lot of songs to choose from.”

Lund’s concert will not be part of the Rawlinson’s season ticket package. Stelmaschuk said they weren’t able to finalize the details before announcing their season showings.