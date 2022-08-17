Senior Men’s Northern tees off at Cooke Municipal Golf Course

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

Some of the best senior golfers in Saskatchewan are set to tee off in the 2022 Senior Men’s Northern golf tournament at Cooke Municipal Golf Course starting on Wednesday.

Darcy Myers, the head professional at Cooke Municipal Golf Course, said they expect a high turnout for the event. So far they have more than 100 entries.

“It will be a very strong field,” Myers said. “We will have a lot of returning champions as well as some new entries. It should be a really good competition over the two days.”

The 36-hole tournament will be flighted after the first 18 holes. Golfers will be split into flights to compete against players near their skill level who shot a similar score in the first round.

The tournament is open to golfers aged 55 and over. Myers says most entrants are looking forward to the event.

“There is a lot of excitement. The Northern tournaments are the flagship events at Cooke Municipal. They’re our main events and we have great tournament organizers, committees that run these events. They do a really good job taking care of all the players and the out-of-town guests.”

Tee times for the tournament will begin as early as 8 AM on Wednesday. Golfers will be organized into flights after the conclusion of play Wednesday with a banquet to follow.

Prince Albert’s Martin Ring is the defending champion heading into Wednesday. Ring finished two strokes ahead of Rick Hallberg with a two day total of 140.

Jim Scissons took home top spot in the Super Senior Division Championship Flight with a two-day score of 158. Scissors finished six shots ahead of John Batik, Glen Pryor and Harvey Braitenbach, who ended the tournament in a three-way tie for second.