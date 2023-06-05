Second round 78 leads Fox to Ladies Northern title

For the first time in her career, Lauren Fox has captured the Ladies Northern title.

Fox shot 78 in both rounds of the 2023 Ladies Northern championship at Cooke Municipal Golf Course over the weekend.

Fox, who traveled from Creighton, Saskatchewan to compete, says she was sharp around the greens all weekend long.

“My long game wasn’t super great, but my short game was super good. I had a lot of ups and downs out there, so that really helps keep the score low.”

It wasn’t Fox’s first experience at Cooke Municipal as she has competed in Golf Saskatchewan provincial championships on the course before.

She says Cooke is always a treat to play when she gets the opportunity.

“Last year they had provincials here and it’s always so well-maintained and fairways are always so nice and greens always are all so nice. And it’s just a great course.”

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Fox was tied with Pauline McDougall who also fired an opening round 78 on Saturday.

McDougall shot 85 on Sunday afternoon to capture the Senior Ladies Northern title. She says she knew it was going to be a tough field on Sunday, and she was glad to be able to stay within contention.

“It’s a great feeling. Lauren and I were tied going into today and I knew would be tough. It would be really tough because my handicap is higher. I don’t hit the ball as far as she does. I knew it was going to be a grind, but I hung in and it was exciting.”

Although she finished seven strokes back of Fox for the overall title, McDougall says she had a strong mental game all afternoon which led to her finishing second overall with the Senior Ladies title.

“I thought that I could do this, but I didn’t have the greatest front. What I learned from today is just hang in there, grind it out. And I ended up being the senior champion and placing second overall. So, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Winners from other flights:

1st Flight: Abra Thompson/Robin Acton 171

2nd Flight: Kathy Hopfner 172

3rd Flight: Denise Wilson 179

4th Flight: Ruth O’Caroll 188

5th Flight: Eileen McGill 202

6th Flight: Barb McKay 220

7th Flight: Kendra Fernie 229

