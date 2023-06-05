Preds tie with Swift Current in matchup of top two PGLL teams

The Prince Albert Predators and Swift Current Wolverines will have to wait for the postseason to decide the top team in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) as they played to an 8-8 tie on Saturday night at Kinsmen Arena

Predators head coach Lucas Wells says the two teams were evenly matched.

“You can’t really ask for a better game or two better teams. We made a couple mistakes, and they were tired. They played earlier this afternoon, and they took advantage. At the end of the day, lacrosse and games with PA and Swift are going to come down to one penalty or one missed assignment. That’s just how it is.”

The Predators would take the early advantage leading 5-2 after the first period with goals from Brayden Rieger, Hayden Ulriksen, Caidyn Prediger, Talon Sandry and Matthew Cudmore.

Swift Current would take a one goal advantage heading into the third period with goals coming from Isaac Froese, two from Austin Klimm and Riley Pribyl.

The third period would be a battle of goaltenders as both Predators netminder Mason Hawkes and Swift Current’s Kayden Dudley made several key saves throughout the final frame.

With just 1:37 to go, the Predators would finally solve Dudley and find the equalizer. Talon Sandry would even up the score with his second goal of the contest.

Wells says the Predators played very well in the third period despite the low scoring.

“He stood on his head in the third. We threw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he kept it and he made a couple of cross crease saves that were incredible.”

“We just kind of battled through. I’m actually happy with the outcome. We battled. We’re not used to playing from behind so it was good to see that we can and it’s a good learning experience because we are still young.”

Hawkes made 37 saves on 45 shots while Dudley made 44 saves on shots for Swift Current.

Wells says the Predators came away with valuable experience from playing in a tight game.

“This game just proves that there’s two top teams in the league and it’s awesome. They know that we can play with anybody and they’re confident in that, which is good. So, in the future and in the upcoming season, it’ll just be just a grind.”

The Predators return to action on Jun. 8 when they welcome the Saskatoon Jr. Swat to the Kinsmen Arena beginning at 8 p.m.

