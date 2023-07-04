Science Centre camps returning to Prince Albert

Instructors from the Saskatchewan Science Centre will be back in Prince Albert this summer to give local students a chance to unlock their inner scientist.

From July 31 to Aug. 4, Science Centre teams will be in Prince Albert to host Science Superstars, a five-day camp where students can learn about robotics, medicine, engineering, and other sciences through a series of hands-on activities.

“We’re always really excited to make our way back out to different communities across the province,” Saskatchewan Science Centre director of programming Jesse Searcy said. “We’re really excited to be able to see all the kids who are excited to come to camp and learn about science in a new and really hands-on way.”

Saskatchewan Science Centre camps were an annual event in Prince Albert until COVID hit. This year’s camp will be the first time science centre educators return to Prince Albert.

Searcy said they always received a great response from Prince Albert families, so the decision to start them up again was an easy one.

“It’s an amazing community,” he said. “We had a lot of success with our camps there. It was a no brainer, as soon as we were able to start the program up again, to make Prince Albert one of the first stops.”

Activities at Science Superstars include a matching activity using pudding that teaches students about blood types and how medical experts match blood donors. There are also a few engineering and blue-print challenges, plus robotics and coding activities.

Searcy said the goal is to help students develop a passion for science, while also encouraging creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking.

“We always want to make sure we’re leaving whoever comes to one of our programs with that positive experience and that drive to learn a little bit more,” he explained.

“A really important part of our identity as a science centre is to be able to provide those hands-on opportunities and experiences.”

The Prince Albert camp is one of three the science centre has scheduled for northern Saskatchewan. Science Superstars will be available in La Ronge from July 17-21, and in Lloydminster from Aug. 8-11.

The camp is designed for children ages 8 to 13 who are eager to learn more about the world of science. For more information or to register, please visit www.sasksciencecentre.com/daycamps.