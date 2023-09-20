SaskPower completes maintenance hub in Tisdale

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

SaskPower completed a new maintenance hub building in Tisdale.

This facility will replace three buildings in Tisdale, plus one in Melfort, that no longer met business requirements, needed extensive maintenance, lacked sufficient indoor storage and wasn’t set up to safely secure equipment, said Scott McGregor, a SaskPower spokesperson.

SaskPower’s goal was to centralize SaskPower operations from both Tisdale and Melfort into one property and provide safe, efficient working spaces. Customers in the area will not experience any impacts to their services.

The maintenance hub serves as a regional centre where equipment and supplies are stored, employees are housed, and field staff dispatched from to the surrounding area.

Construction started in August 2021 and was completed in June 2023. The Tisdale hub is approximately 23,000 square feet and is prepared for EV chargers to be installed at a later date, and all equipment in the building is high efficiency. Throughout the construction phase, there were nearly 100 workers who worked on the facility, said McGregor.

Customers in the Northeast will continue to receive the level of service provided prior to the Tisdale Maintenance Hub being completed, McGregor said. Also, having a central hub for materials and resources has the potential to reduce outage times (depending on severity, location, and type of outage).