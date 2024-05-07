Saskatchewan Polytechnic adds 72 new seats to Continuing Care Assistant program

The Continuing Care Assistant program is helping meet the needs of Saskatchewan’s healthcare system

Brianna Bergeron, Saskatchewan Polytechnic

May 6, 2024 – Beginning in September, 72 additional seats will be made available in Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Continuing Care Assistant (CCA) program in the School of Nursing. These additional seats are made possible by Government of Saskatchewan funding in response to a shortage of healthcare professionals in the province.

“The need for Continuing Care Assistants in Saskatchewan has never been greater,” says Christa MacLean, dean for the School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences at Sask Polytech. “CCAs are a part of our School of Nursing and we want to recognize this investment in our program during National Nursing Week. CCAs play a crucial role in providing essential support to the frail and vulnerable. The additional seats now available increase Sask Polytech’s total seat count to 245. Students are encouraged to apply now for Fall 2024 and Winter 2025.”

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic is an exceptional partner in our efforts to train more CCAs and other health care providers who can serve Saskatchewan people,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant says. “This year our government is providing over $1 million in operating funding for these additional 72 CCA seats, which will provide more opportunities to train for this essential, in demand career.”

Sask Polytech’s CCA program is a 32-week certificate program that students can take in Saskatoon, Regina or Prince Albert. These seats are open to both domestic and international students, providing an opportunity for individuals from diverse backgrounds to prepare to pursue a career as a continuing care assistant.

CCAs assist clients with mobility, nutrition, personal hygiene, communication and end-of-life care. Graduates in this field directly assist clients of all ages with diverse healthcare requirements, becoming valued members of the healthcare team. They work in a range of environments, including long-term care facilities, home care settings, assisted living facilities, and certain areas within acute care settings.

“Sask Polytech’s interactive approach, caring teachers and engaging classes made learning enjoyable,” says Hamza Judge, a CCA student graduating this spring. “Coming from a different field initially, I found the CCA program to be the perfect stepping stone into healthcare. I’m currently working at Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home and plan to continue my education to become a RN. I appreciate how the program prepared me with essential knowledge and skills I need to be successful. CCA is a pathway to a fulfilling career in healthcare.”

The expansion of nursing education capacity at Sask Polytech is a significant step towards addressing the shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals in Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the importance of investing in healthcare education to ensure the province has a skilled and qualified nursing workforce. Expanding health training programs is one of four pillars in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Health Human Resources Action Plan.

