Sask Rivers board looking for feedback at stakeholders meeting

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board has been active in February with community engagement.

They hosted a feedback meeting on Feb. 5 with School Community Council chairs, school principals, and students who are members of Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change joined Board members for a day to learn about the ongoing work of the school division, and provide feedback.

“The SCC meeting we had over 90 participants.” director of education Neil Finch said.

Finch said that the meeting was positive for everyone.

Table groups made up of each stakeholder group heard presentations about the SRPSD Learning Models, Mental Health Capacity Building, and response to Chronic Absenteeism.

“A lot of it was around division priorities, our strategic plan, some budget feedback, those types of things,” FInch said.

After these presentations, groups were given the opportunity to provide feedback on the SRPSD’s Strategic Plan, and to offer advice for the upcoming 2024-2025 budget.

Finally, groups were given the opportunity to provide feedback about community engagement in general in the division.

On Monday, Riverside Public School welcomed the Elders Council, Board members,

senior admin, students and staff to the winter pipe ceremony held in the school.

Elder Liz Settee led the ceremony to provide guidance for the path to reconciliation. The ceremony was attended by a significant number of youth who showed respect and followed protocol.

Following the ceremony, trustees met with Elders to discuss supporting Land Based

Learning and shared Ribbon Skirt Teachings. A highlight of the meeting was welcoming Elder Suzy Bear from Muskoday First Nation as the newest member of the Elders Council.

“We went from having four that sit on Elders Council to five,” Finch said.

Finch said that the Elder’s Council is an important part of all of the work done by the division.

“Their voice is very much appreciated in in many of the things that we do,” he explained.

According to the division, the ceremony was attended by a significant number of youth who showed respect and followed protocol.

