Sask Polytech’s Salon and Spa undergoes a makeover

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Submitted

The Saskatchewan Polytechnic Salon and Spa at the Prince Albert campus offers hairstyling and esthetic services performed by Sask Polytech students in our Hairstylist, Esthetician – Nail Technician and Esthetician – Skin Care Technician programs. Over the last four years Sask Polytech has been renovating the Salon and Spa to modernize the space and make improvements for both students and customers.

“I joined Sask Polytech in 2018 and knew the Salon and Spa would benefit from a makeover, an upgrade to attract new students and new customers,” says Louise Benson, program head for the Hairstylist and Esthetician programs. “The goal was to create a space that would ignite inspiration and foster creativity among our students while providing our customers with an authentic salon experience. We slowly renovated the space and replaced all our previous equipment. We now have modern salon stations and revamped pedicure and manicure rooms. We also have a new, well-organized dispensary for supplies, which was a personal highlight for me.”

Sask Polytech’s Salon and Spa is a modern facility that provides a great training environment for students. The space includes 17 salon stations in the front, 19 hairstylist training stations in the back, a pedicure and manicure room with six chairs and a skincare room with eight beds.

“The benefit of taking our time with the renovation was we were able to try the space out and change anything that needed improvements along the way,” shares Benson.

Sask Polytech offers hair, skin care and nail services. Hair services include cuts, braids, colouring and more. Skin care services includes waxing, facials and makeup. Nail services include pedicures and manicures.

“We looked at different salons for inspiration and asked students, employees and customers for feedback along the way,” says Benson. “The students were very honest with their feedback on what was and wasn’t working. It was great to get their input. Students love learning and working in the new salon.”

Lou Anne Lautner has been going to the Salon and Spa for more than a decade. “The new space is gorgeous,” she attests. “I enjoy going to the new salon and I’m always happy with the service from students. I usually get my hair cut and coloured and I have also gone for pedicures. I like the fact that the instructors are always checking in on the students and it’s cost effective.”

Students will graduate from their programs and start their careers in industry, so it’s important for faculty to help build customer relationships. “We are grateful for repeat customers like Lou Anne who help our students with their practical training,” shares Benson. “Repeat customers help us recreate the hustle and bustle of a real salon and spa. Lou Anne has been a great supporter and even brings us holiday baking!”

Learn more about services at saskpolytech.ca/salon. Call 306-765-1590 to book an appointment.