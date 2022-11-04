Sask Polytech student survey shows positive numbers

Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s latest graduate follow-up survey results and student census data show that the overall graduate employment rate is at a 20-year high and program and individual course enrolment rates are steadily increasing.

Sask Polytech’s overall graduate employment rate is 96 per cent, a two per cent increase from the previous academic year.

The School of Health Sciences has the highest employment rate with 99 per cent of graduates finding employment, followed by the School of Nursing with 98 per cent. The Indigenous graduate employment rate also increased by eight per cent with a jump to 94 per cent.

“Our vision is to lead the rise of polytechnic education,” Dr Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO said in a press release.

“Our students learn, earn and contribute to growing Saskatchewan. The fact is a polytechnic education leads to employment. We remain dedicated to leading the rise through evolving our academic culture, enriching the learner experience, enhancing programming, innovating in teaching, and embracing community partnerships for the benefit of our students and their future employers.”

Employer satisfaction with Sask Polytech graduates remains steady at 92 per cent and 91 per cent of Sask Polytech of graduates are employed in Saskatchewan.

“Nutrien and Sask Polytech have shared a mutually beneficial partnership for many years. As we ramp up our Potash production in the province and build our employee base, we believe Sask Polytech graduates are enthusiastic, well equipped and qualified to support our goal of feeding the future,” Aaron Fornwald, vice president of Human Resources at Nutrien said.

There were 26,180 distinct students who attended classes at Sask. Polytech between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. That’s an overall increase of 13.5 per cent from the previous year.

“These strong enrolment numbers reflect the continued demand for a quality polytechnic education,” Rosia said.

“Students are eager to join Sask Polytech to achieve their academic and career goals.”

International student enrolment jumped 25.6 per cent with 1,910 distinct students.

The top three countries international students arrived from during the 2021-22 academic year are India, Vietnam and Nigeria.

Indigenous student enrolment continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. With a total enrolment of 1,889, Indigenous students make up 13 per cent of Sask. Polytech’s student community.

Total enrolment at the Prince Albert Campus was 1,626.

For more information on Sask Polytech’s student data and how we are measuring and tracking our goals please view the 2021-22 annual report, Sask Polytech’s quick facts or visit saskpolytech.ca/rise.

