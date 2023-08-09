Sask. police record nearly 200 children under age 7 not properly restrained in vehicles in 2023

Police have recorded 198 children under the age of seven who were not properly restrained while riding in a vehicle so far this year, as well as 49 children between the ages of seven and 15.

These numbers come from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), which consists of the RCMP and municipal police agencies.

Of the children under seven, 142 were not in a car seat or booster seat. The number also includes 46 who were not restrained properly, such as not having the seatbelt over the shoulder, and 16 were in car seats that weren’t properly installed.

Officers found 26 children who were in the front seat. They also observed various seating issues with 29 children, including standing up in the vehicle and sitting on the driver’s lap.

The RCMP is warning the public that it’s the law for children to be properly buckled up and in the appropriate car seat or booster seat.

Children under the age of 12 are safest in the back seat, according to a news release. Restraints are based on their age, height and weight.

You can be fined $175 if a child under age seven isn’t in the appropriate seat, or if a child under age 16 isn’t buckled up.

You can find more information about car seat requirements on SGI’s website.