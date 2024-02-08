Sask. Lotteries announces new “Only in Sask” scratch ticket to celebrate 50th anniversary

Sask Lotteries has announced plans to launch a new scratch and win lottery ticket that is only available in Saskatchewan.

The $5 “Only in Sask” scratch ticket officially launches at Lotto Spot retailers on Feb. 12. Sask Lotteries said the tickets are intended to commemorate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

“The Only in Sask ticket is a reminder of a half-century of making a positive impact on our local communities,” reads a Sask Lotteries press release. “Starting February 12, we invite the province to join us in celebrating.”

Lifelong Saskatchewan resident and illustrator Brian Kachur designed the ticket icons in consultation with Sask Lotteries.

Prizes range from $5 to the $50,000 top prince. The overall odds of winning any prize is one in 4.12.

The tickets can only be purchased by residents ages 18 and older.