Sask. Country Music Association announces award nominees

Artists with connections to the Prince Albert area racked up nine nominations as the Saskatchewan Country Music Association announced the finalists for their annual awards show.

Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys led the way with five nominations, including a Male Artist of the Year nomination for Vaadeland. He’s up against Adam Johnson, Brody Siebert, Chris Henderson, J.J. Voss, and Justin Labrash.

Vaadeland was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year, and his most recent album, ‘Everybody but Me’ was nominated for Alternative Country Album of the Year.

“Woke up to the exciting news that we’ve been nominated in five categories,” Vaadeland wrote on the band’s Facebook page.

“Thanks to the Saskatchewan Country Music Association and its members for your continued support, and thanks to my great band and team for all you do,” he added.

Vaadeland was also nominated in the Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year and Interactive Artist or Group of the Year categories.

Prince Albert’s Katelyn Lehner saw her debut album, ’10 Bucks’, nominated for Country Album of the Year. She’s up against ‘The Neon Palm Tree’ by Justin Labash, ‘No Hurry Growin’ Up’ by Carlyne Ray, and ‘Come on Let’s Go’ by Adam Johnson.

Bart McKay, who produced ’10 Bucks’ is also up for Record Producer of the Year.

Prince Albert musicians Dean Bernier and Mick Gratias were also nominated. Bernier is up against Evan Friesen and Sam Derbawka for Fiddle Player of the Year, while Gratias is up against Brandon Ziola, Luke Hunter, Parker Nabis, and Terry Hokness for Bass Player of the Year.

Saskatchewan Country CKBI in Prince Albert was one of five nominees in the Radio Station of the Year – Major Market category.

Lumsden’s Justin Labrash led all finalists with eight nominations. The 34th annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association awards are scheduled for Saturday, June 10 in Assiniboia.

“We’re thrilled to recognize the incredible talent in our province’s country music industry,” SCMA President Steve Huber said in a press release. “This year’s nominees represent a diverse range of artists, from established stars to up-and-coming performers, all of whom are making an impact in the world of country music.”

The award year for all categories runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. Final ballots are due by April 29.

