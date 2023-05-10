Sask. business advocate encourages continued investments in Prince Albert community

Long-time business advocate and Saskatchewan media mogul Paul Martin made a stop at the Ches Leach Lounge on Tuesday as part of the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Luncheon Series, where he shared the significance of community building on economic development and the potential Prince Albert has to grow.

Martin was introduced by Cherise Arnesen of Signature Developments, who advised the crowd that what people say about Prince Albert is changing.

“Word is getting out,” said Arnesen. “[Prince Albert] is going to be a place where more families come to work.”

“Investment is what drives economic growth and you’re in the midst of an investment boom,” said Martin. “I’m going to suggest to you that it’s an unparalleled one in the province, and you need to grasp this and understand the magnitude of change that’s happening in your community.”

Martin explained that the province is currently in “Saskaboom 2.0” and Prince Albert has wasted no time in becoming one of Saskatchewan’s leaders in community investment.

“You’re four per cent of the provincial population but you’re above 11 per cent of the investment coming into the province,” said Martin.

According to Statistics Canada, Prince Albert currently has the fifth fastest growth rate among all of Saskatchewan’s municipalities at 5.1 per cent.

“Here you are in the community, punching way above your weight class,” he said. “There’s no reason you can’t double that growth.”

Where there is opportunity, people will follow, noted Martin.

He said that to attract top-level professionals that want to live and work in Prince Albert, there must be activities and infrastructure available to keep them here.

In 2023, the City of Prince Albert intends to invest an estimated $1.1 billion into building the community through projects such as the expansion of the Victoria Hospital, the OSB Plant, the Aquatics and Arenas Recreation Centre, and the First Nations University of Canada.

“Now that is something to brag about,” Martin said.