Safety top of mind as ice fishing returns

The Ministry of Environment is reminding anglers to be safe as ice fishing returns to Saskatchewan.

Due to the warmer weather so far, many waterways are not fully frozen, making it easy to misjudge ice thickness. Ice fishing is a favorite pass-time in Sask. and residents are reminded to be safe and follow all rules and regulations.

“While we are excited for ice fishing season to get started, anglers must be especially careful this year when on or around ice by thoughtfully assessing its thickness,” Environment Minister Christine Tell said in a press release.

The Ministry encourages ice fishers to always test ice thickness, avoid open water, stick together in a group, be prepared for weather conditions and plan ahead. Always let someone know your location, and wear weather appropriate clothing.

Always remember that weather conditions can change very fast. In addition to safety, ensure you follow and understand fishing rules and regulations in Sask.. All rules and regulations can be found on the Sask. Government website.