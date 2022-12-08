Confirmed fatality following Rosthern apartment fire

Rosthern RCMP has confirmed one person is dead following an apartment fire on 4th Avenue in Rosthern, Sask.

After receiving reports about the fire around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers with the Rosthern RCMP immediately attended and located the apartment building engulfed in flames. Wakaw RCMP, along with local EMS, and fire departments from Hague and Rosthern also responded.

A perimeter was secured around the building to help maintain public safety while local fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.

According to Sask. RCMP, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is on route to investigate further.

All other residents from the building have been evacuated and escorted to a safe location. Some received medical assistance from EMS.

Residents in the community and other travelers are asked to avoid the area as emergency responders work to keep the area safe and secure.

The investigation is ongoing.