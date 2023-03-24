Residents no longer asked to avoid area around McDonald Avenue and Branion Drive

Residents are allowed to return to the area near the McDonald Avenue and Branion Drive intersection in Prince Albert after police concluded their response to an incident that began Thursday afternoon

A police spokesperson said more details will be released on Friday about the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Prince Albert Police Service issued a media release at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday asking members of the public to avoid the area while officers conducted “a prolonged police investigation.”

Police issued a second update shortly after midnight saying the incident was concluded and members of the public could return. However, police continue to remain in the area.

The Daily Herald will have more on this story as it develops.