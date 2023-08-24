Reeve: RM of Prince Albert’s new facility opening door for economic growth

The RM of Prince Albert’s new municipal centre is paving the way for economic growth, according to the reeve.

The new centre is located north of the Highway 11 and Highway 2 junction. It was built on 400 acres of land along Highway 2 intended for commercial and residential development, according to its website.

Reeve Eric Schmalz said although he can’t discuss details, “there is some really significant investment coming here.”

“We want to spread the word that the RM of Prince Albert is open to business,” he said.

“We want people to see that this is a viable option for them to have an opportunity to build a business here, and obviously the residual effect of that is that people will be employed as a result.”

The new facility replaces the RM’s two previous locations, the maintenance shop on Phelps Drive and the administrative office downtown.

“We were bursting at the seams,” said Schmalz.

The biggest improvement is more space. Now, he explained, the RM will be better prepared to deliver services in the spring because workers aren’t limited to seasonal maintenance.

The building’s location is also convenient, he said.

“We’re centralized here. We’re close to the facilities that we need to be, the amenities for parts and things like that for equipment maintenance. It’s just the ideal location.”

The RM held the grand opening on Thursday, but the facility has been open since June.

Schmalz said funding from the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) sparked the project, which funded a “significant piece” of it.

David Marit, provincial minister of agriculture, speaks at the RM of Prince Albert’s new municipal centre grand opening on Aug. 24, 2023. — Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

David Marit, Saskatchewan’s minister of agriculture, spoke at the grand opening.

He said the new facility will attract industries coming into the city looking for development opportunities.

“It speaks well of the community of PA and the municipality around it,” said Marit.

“It allows young people to come and want to work here. They’re good paying jobs, it gives them opportunity to live in the community, buy a home, raise a family,” he said.

Schmalz said the RM has already held a couple of council meetings in the new centre.

“It felt a little strange initially,” he said.

“But now we’re here, and this celebration today, it feels like home.”