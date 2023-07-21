Record-breaking smile cookie campaign in PA raises $34.5K for YWCA

This year’s Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign raised nearly $34,500 for YWCA Prince Albert.

This is the most the local campaign has ever raised between the four locations in the city – beating the previous record by $10,000.

“We’re overwhelmed and grateful for our community,” said David Hambleton with the YWCA.

“Our staff really came through to decorate cookies, and we’re thankful to them and the staff and owners at Tim Hortons for making the campaign a huge success.”

The money will go towards helping the community’s homeless and other vulnerable people through a variety of services.

YWCA programming includes the Our House shelter, Settlement Services, Homeward Bound and Rendalyn Home.

This year’s campaign faced a date and price change of the cookies at $1.50 each.