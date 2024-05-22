RCMP searching for vehicle involved in Air Ronge hit-and-run

La Ronge RCMP are searching for a dark-coloured SUV or Jeep involved in a hit-and-run on Highway No. 2 near the Air Ronge bridge.

The RCMP were called to the scene at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 following reports of an injured man on the bridge. Officers responded and found an injured man, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the man was walking on the highway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that did not remain at the scene. The RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 310-RCMP, or submit a tip anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.