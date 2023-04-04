RCMP searching for unidentified man wanted in drug trafficking investigation

The Montreal Lake RCMP are searching for an unidentified man who fled officers on foot following a drug trafficking investigation on Hwy 2 near the Waskesiu River bridge.

The man was driving an SUV that became stuck in a ditch on Friday, March 31. Officers arrived on scene and observed signs of what appeared to be drug trafficking activity in the vehicle.

Police searched the man and a female passenger. They found roughly 242.54 grams of methamphetamine, 21.33 grams of cocaine, a sum of cash, two cell phones, a digital scale, and other items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

The female passenger was arrested shortly after. Gailynn Ratte, 29, of Pinehouse Lake, Sask. faces three charges. She made her first court appearance via telephone on Monday.

The male driver fled on foot and officers are still searching for him. They cannot confirm his identity because he provided false identification to police.

Officers described the man as around 5’6” and roughly 160 pounds with a medium build. He has brown coloured eyes, black hair, and face tattoos that could not be clearly identified. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.