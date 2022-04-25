RCMP/RECN to provide update on search for missing 5-year-old Tuesday morning

Search and rescue teams continue to hunt for five-year-old Frank Young, who disappeared from the yard outside his home on Red Earth Cree Nation (RECN) on April 19.

Carrot River RCMP issued an update on Monday thanking the community and its partners for their efforts in the search, and asking the public to report any relevant information about the boy’s whereabouts.

Red Earth Cree Nation has scheduled a virtual conference call for today at 10:30 a.m. Red Earth Chief Fabian Head and Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge will both be on hand to provide an update.

RCMP have used planes with high resolution cameras to conduct aerial searches, while RCMP and Prince Albert Grand Council rescue boats have searched the nearby river.

Volunteers from nine different search and rescue crews have also arrived in the community.

On Friday, Tonge told reporters a large-scale ground search and canine team found no successful leads, but remained committed to finding the child.

“We have one common goal, and that is to find Frank Young,” Tonge said.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Frank Young is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP detachment.