RCMP officers make 2 arrests, seize firearm, following search of Melfort residence

RCMP officers arrested two men and seized one prohibited firearm after executing a search warrant at a residence on Park Bay East in Melfort.

Jack Sanderson, 32, or Sturgeon Lake First Nation and Dave Smith, 49, of Melfort both faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime. Sanderson is also charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited. Smith is also charged with trafficking property obtained by the commission of an offence.

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Thursday.

Officers searched the residence in Melfort as part of a stolen vehicle investigation that began in Prince Albert. RCMP officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday from a business south of Prince Albert.

Officers noticed the truck while conducting patrols on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not pull over.

Police later noticed the vehicle parked outside a residence on Park Bay East on Wednesday, which led to the search warrant.