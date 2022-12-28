RCMP officers arrest Pelican Narrows man charged with escaping custody in October

RCMP officers have arrested a Pelican Narrows man who was charged with escaping from a police vehicle after being arrested in October.

Donnie Sewap, 23, was found and arrested on Boxing Day. He made his first court appearance on Dec. 27.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 26. RCMP officers were called to a residence in Pelican Narrows at around 6 p.m. following reports of a break-and-enter.

While there, they noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants, arrested him, and placed him inside a police vehicle before continuing with the break-and-enter investigation. When the officers returned three to four minutes later, the vehicle was empty, and the suspect was gone.

The RCMP later charged Sewap with one count of escaping lawful custody, and issued a press release asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The outstanding warrant was related to a stolen truck investigation. Sewap faced seven charges in connection with the case, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Sewap was also wanted for failing to appear in court to answer the charges in November 2021. None of the charges have been proven in court.